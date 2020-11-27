General Motors (NYSE:GM) wants to get back into the banking business, and plans to apply for a banking charter that would allow its lending unit to hold deposits and expand its auto finance business, WSJ reports.

General Motors Financial Company has been talking to federal and state banking regulators for months about forming an industrial loan company and could file applications to do so as early as next month, according to the report.

GM used this type of charter to operate GMAC, its former lending arm that nearly failed under the weight of subprime mortgages and was bailed out by the U.S. government during the 2008 financial crisis.

A "bang-up quarter will lead to a bang-up five years," Bill Zettler writes in a bullish report published recently on Seeking Alpha.