A last minute meeting by OPEC+ ahead of the full November 30-December 1 OPEC meeting has been pushed to Sunday.

At the virtual gathering, OPEC is expected to back production cuts for another two to three months into 2021, but it is unclear if all countries will have the same quotas for the additional months. Libya, Nigeria and UAE are some of the nations pushing back on the oil production cuts being discussed by OPEC and the Russia alliance.

WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) closed at $45.53/bbl on Friday for the January contract for a fourth straight week of gains ahead of the OPEC meeting.

