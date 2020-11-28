Loup Ventures estimates that electric vehicle deliveries in China will grow to 3.5M in 2023, 5.1M in 2025 and 13.3M in 2035 if Beijing stays supportive.

Loup's breakdown: "As the biggest EV growth market over the next decade, China represents the single largest opportunity for EV makers. The country wants its automakers to expand outside of the region and sell globally. To do that, China needs Tesla. That's of course good for Tesla, and we believe by 2025 China can account for 35% of Tesla auto deliveries, up from about 25% today."

Loup on China's EV plan: "Attract the global leader in EVs and let that company invest in China-made battery tech, support local parts makers, and most importantly, hire Chinese talent and let them learn from the best. Eventually, these employees will leave Tesla and start their own EV companies, join Chinese auto parts makers, or pair up with OEMs like BYD, GAC, and Nio."

Will that work? The firm notes that Silicon Valley traces its roots back to one company, Fairchild Semiconductor in the late 1950s, from which decades of innovation of sprung.

As far as the here and now, the bigger EV manufacturers in China during the first half of 2020 by volume were BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) via SAIC/FAW/JAC, General Motors (NYSE:GM) via SAIC, GAC Group and Nio (NYSE:NIO). Other manufacturers scrapping for EV market share include Great Wall Motors (OTCPK:GWLLF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Geely Automobiles (OTCPK:GELYF), Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI), Chery Automobile, XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), WM Motor and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI).

Tesla closed the week with a market cap of $555B. Toyota (NYSE:TM) is the only other automaker with a cap over $100B. Volkswagen and Nio rank third and fourth on the list.