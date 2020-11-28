HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) is considering exiting the retail banking business in the U.S. in a move that would reallocate resources to more profitable businesses in Asia, the Financial Times reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Senior management aims to present the plan to HSBC's board in coming weeks, they said.

Closing the U.S. retail network would end the bank's 40-year attempt to run a full-service universal bank in the U.S. The division posted a pretax loss of $518M in the first three quarters of 2020, after recording losses of $279M last year and $182M in 2018.

It also reinforces HSBC's roots in Asia. After all, the company started out as the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation in 1865.

Managers are also likely to suggest narrowing HSBC's investment bank client roster to focus on international clients, especially those with Middle Eastern and Asian links, the people told the FT.

After closing 80 branches this year, the company now has ~150 branches on the East and West coasts of America, a fraction of the branch networks of JPMorgan and Bank of America.

Another option is to switch to a digital-only model focused on international clients.

Previously: HSBC to delist from Euronext Paris on cost concern (Nov. 25)