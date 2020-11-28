The housing numbers out this week indicated the market is still on fire amid low mortgage rates. And homebuilding stocks are gaining momentum after a scare late last month.

On Tuesday, the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller composite index showed home prices rose at an annual rate of 7% in September, up 5.8% in August.

The decline in mortgage rates in 2019-20 explains much of the recent uptick in home prices, DataTrek says.

“From year end 2018 to now, these have dropped from 4.94 pct to 2.7 pct. That equates to a $319/month decline in a mortgage payment on a $250,000 loan, or 24 percent,” analysts at DataTrek wrote.

While “the virus has certainly played a role in boosting US home demand, in our view the real driver of higher prices is lower mortgage rates,” they added. “As long as these remain low, house prices can still trend higher. That said, we doubt if mortgage rates can fall much further if long term Treasury yields start to inch higher (our base case). That means future home price increases will likely revert to their long run average of 3-4 percent.”

The average 30-year mortgage rate was at 2.72%, holding at record lows, according to numbers out this week.

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department reported that October new home sales rose to an annual rate of 999K, higher than economists’ expectations for 970K.

Since “new home sales are reported when the contract is signed - even if the home hasn't been started - new home sales are not limited by inventory (except if no lots are available),” Calculated Risk's Bill McBride writes. “Inventory for new home sales is important in that it means there will be more housing starts if inventory is low (like right now) - and fewer starts if inventory is too high (not now).”

The revision of the September rate to a little more than 1M new home sales is also important. When those numbers were initially reported Oct. 27, they missed forecasts and that, coinciding with a broad market selloff on the spike in new U.S. COVID cases and lockdowns in Europe, hit homebuilding stocks hard.

In the week of Oct. 26-30, the SPDR Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) fell four of the five sessions, dropping 7%. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) fell each day of that week, off 8%.

But the recent rally that started when Pfizer released its first batch of COVID vaccine efficacy data has pushed both ETFs above important near-term momentum levels.

XHB is up 8% since the Pfizer news. It climbed back above its 50-day simple moving average on Nov. 11 after falling below it in the late October decline. Before that, it had held above the level since late April.

Similarly, ITB crossed over its 50-day SMA on Nov. 19. But it is just 1.25% above that level of $56.25.

Both XHB, with a relative strength index of 59.33, and ITB, with and RSI of 53.97, still sit well below oversold territory above 70.

Among the homebuilding and home-related stocks, Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), which makes flooring products, is the best performer in the last month, up 34%. Mohawk is the fourth-biggest holding in XHB at 4.44%.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) is the top-rated stock in the sector according to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, getting the best ratings for value, growth and momentum.

See how other homebuilding stocks rank on Quant Rating and among Seeking Alpha authors and sell-side research analysts.