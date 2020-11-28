Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is set to start declaring annual revenues of more than £1B it draws from British subscribers to the UK's tax authorities, The Guardian reports.

Since it launched in the UK in 2012, the company has funneled that revenue through separate accounts at its European headquarters in the Netherlands.

Not only will the move increase its amount in UK corporate tax - it's likely to increase pressure on other tech giants charged with funneling revenues through low-tax jurisdictions, notably Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Think tank TaxWatch estimates that in 2018, Netflix moved £250M-£330M in profits from international operations to low-tax jurisdictions such as the Netherlands. Netflix UK is forecast to hit 14M subscribers next year, generating £1.3B in revenues, according to the report.

“As Netflix continues to grow in the UK and in other international markets we want our corporate structure to reflect this footprint,” the company says. “So from next year, revenue generated in the UK will be recognized in the UK, and we will pay corporate income tax accordingly.”

Netflix has also made moves to declare local revenues in Spain, and in France (where tax authorities are demanding companies like Amazon and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) pay its new digital services tax to make up for a relatively small amount paid on profits).