Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is still not bringing in enough cash to fully fund its dividend payout despite the recent coronavirus vaccine-fueled rise in oil prices, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov says in maintaining his Underperform rating on the stock.

Exxon instead faces an "unenviable choice" of either taking on more leverage or selling assets to support the dividend, according to Molchanov, adding that divesting assets at potentially sub-optimal valuations and using the proceeds to fund the dividend is the most probable near-term solution but not sustainable.

The company could need $8B of debt financing to maintain its 2021 dividend, MKM Partners calculated earlier this month.

