The House of Representatives this week is scheduled to take a vote on whether certain Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges can continue to remain listed, the WSJ reported.

The vote Wednesday would require companies that wished to maintain their listings in the U.S. be subject to annual audits that could be reviewed by regulators.

Some stocks, like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), are expected to be subject to the new rules.

This is an additional wrinkle in the recent push to impose added listing standards. Earlier this year, JD.com and Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) were pursuing alternate listings in Hong Kong amid inflamed tensions between the U.S. and China.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in June applauded the Nasdaq's (NASDAQ:NDAQ) decision to impose tighter listing standards.