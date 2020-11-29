Bank stocks have been on a tear during the vaccine-inspired recovery rally. But continued momentum still depends on a steepening of the yield curve. The market will get a good indicator of whether rates can break out of their range with the November employment report on Friday. The latest gauge on jobs will reflect the recent spike in COVID cases, which has put pressure back on small businesses as state and local authorities resumed stricter lockdown measures. Economists, on average, are looking for nonfarm payrolls to rise by 500K this month, with the unemployment rate ticking down to 6.8% from 6.9%. That would be the fifth-straight month of declining payrolls growth and leave the economy about 9M jobs away from the levels before the plunges in March and April.

And there are concerns that the economy could be close to shedding jobs for the first time in this recovery. Last week, weekly jobless claims edged higher for the second week, as 1.1M people filed for benefits if you add in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. That “was the 36th straight week total initial claims were greater than the worst week of the Great Recession,” the Economic Policy Institute noted. Looking at the claims and employment data that is tracked by Homebase and Kronos as predictors, they are consistent with a seasonally-adjusted decline in payrolls of nearly 400K, economist Ernie Tedeschi tweets.

A surprise drop in payrolls would be a huge blow to yields, which have found themselves stifled again after a surge following Pfizer first announcing its vaccine efficacy date. The 10-year Treasury yield challenged the important 1% level shortly after the Pfizer news, but was quickly knocked back. It now sits at 0.84%, having been penned in between 0.9% and 0.8%. To move past 1%, the Treasury market needs economic data to provide a consistent boost, with the specter of QE from the Fed pushing rates down keeping bonds from experiencing a meaningful selloff. But investors should remember “the Fed looks at Treasuries as part of a bigger equation of financial consideration,” Jim Caron, Morgan Stanley fixed income portfolio manager, says. “If equities are doing well and if the unemployment rate is falling fast enough, then the Fed is perfectly happy to allow Treasury yields to rise to 1.25%, 1.45%,” Caron told Bloomberg. “If that’s not happening, the Fed would exert their pressure to lower yields.” The minutes of the last FOMC meeting indicated members were considering shifting the pace of asset purchases or moving further down the curve.This past week, Wells Fargo boosted its forecast for the 10-year yield next year by 25 basis points to 1% to 1.5%. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) is up nearly 19% since the recovery rally began this month. It’s up 20.5% for the whole month. It’s had some bullish signals from momentum indicators, moving above its 200-day simple moving average at the start of the month and then the 50- and 100-day SMAs crossing above the 200-day. But it’s now close to overbought territory, with a relative strength index of 63.72, having touched 70 last week for the first time since June. That could indicate the a time for consolidation for the ETF ahead of the employment numbers. Over the past month, the lagging big banks have been big driver, with Citi (NYSE:C) up 35% and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) up 30%. J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) is up 22%, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) up 22% and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) up 20%.

Of those, Goldman is the only stock that is up year to date. If investors still like the fundamentals of Citi and Wells Fargo, they are still down 29% and 47% for the year respectively. But both are also into overbought territory. Citi’s RSI of 78.1 is the highest it has been in four years.