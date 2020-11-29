Genworth (NYSE:GNW) and Oceanwide, a long-running transaction which has been the subject of much speculation, may be nearing completion.

According to various screenshots circulated on Twitter, the China's NDRC may have granted regulatory approval for China Oceanwide to move forward in its $2.7 billion transaction for the U.S.-based insurance company, valued at $5.43/share. The NDRC's approval was one of the last conditions required before the deal could be completed, according to the company's latest update. SAFE approval was also needed.

Genworth's shares have been subject to heavy volatility surrounding the deal, surging as recently as this month when Oceanwide provided documents surrounding its financing for the deal.

Delays surrounding the deal sent shares of GNW down more than 10% earlier this year.

In early November, in an update on the deal, the Chairman of Oceanwide said, "the Oceanwide team and I have made significant progress towards satisfying the necessary requirements to close the transaction by November 30."

The deal was originally struck in 2016 and extended about 15 times.

Seeking Alpha contributor Glen Bradford opined on the odds of the deal earlier this month, at the time valuing the recent transparency at $4.75-5.25 per share. Shares closed at $4.15/share on Friday.