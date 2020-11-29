Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) announced Saturday that sales for Black Friday were up 75% y/y, hitting $2.4 billion from its independent and direct-to-consumer brands.

Shopify President Finkelstein said, "in just a single day, merchants around the world produced more than 80% of the sales of the entire holiday shopping weekend last year.”

On November 20, Finkelstein said the company was gearing up for a busy weekend as sales remained red hot.

Shopify said the top categories included apparel and accessories, health and beauty, and home and garden.

Some health and beauty, home and garden stocks to watch include Central Garden and Pet (NASDAQ:CENT), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), L Brands (NYSE:LB), Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY).

