The Blue Oval makes the Barron's cover this week in a positive story on the upside for Ford (NYSE:F).

The automaker's top-selling F-150 line always underpins a bullish story on Ford, but the publication also notes that sales of the heftier F-250, F-350, and F-450 models helped Ford post EPS of $0.65 in Q3 to top consensus marks, prompting the company to boost its full-year forecast. Ford now expects to be profitable in 2020.

Looking further down the road, is noted that if Ford hits its margin goals of 8%, it could generate $10B to $11B, or $2.50 to $3.00 a share, in net income. At its five-year average of 7X earnings, shares could trade above $20 vs. the closing price of $9.09 on Friday.

"A comeback is no slam-dunk. But the car maker's financial strength gives it some time to figure out the transition to battery-powered vehicles and to raise profitability."

Ford sits with a Neutral Seeking Alpha Quant Rating as a low mark for growth holds it back.

