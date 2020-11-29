Under its new supply agreement with the United Kingdom's government, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) will supply a total of 7M mRNA-1273 doses to the U.K., beginning in March.

The company said it's continuing to scale up its global manufacturing to be able to deliver ~500M doses per year and possibly up to 1B doses per year beginning in 2021.

It's working with manufacturing partners, Lonza (OTCPK:LZAGY) (OTCPK:LZAGF) of Switzerland and ROVI of Spain for manufacturing and fill-finish outside of the U.S. This supply chain will support Europe and countries other than the U.S. that enter into purchase agreements with Moderna.

Last week the European Commission approved an agreement to secure 80M doses of Moderna's mRNA-1273; under the proposed agreement, the EC has the option to increase its purchase of the vaccine by an additional 80M doses.