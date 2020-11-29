Perella Weinberg Partners is nearing a deal to go public through a blank-check company sponsored by financial entrepreneur Betsy Cohen, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The special purpose acquisition company set up by Cohen, FinTech Acquisition Corporation IV (FTIV) is in talks to merge with boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg, according to the person.

Bloomberg had reported earlier this month that founders Joe Perella and Peter Weinberg, who started the firm 14 years ago, were exploring the SPAC route to taking the company public.

Perella Weinberg had delayed an IPO last year after filing confidentially, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

In September, Bloomberg reported that the firm planned to set up its own blank-check company with the goal of acquiring a business owned and led by women.