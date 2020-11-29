JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) plans to double the number of its private bankers serving Chinese clients from Singapore over the next two years, in an effort to boost its presence in Asia's second-largest wealth market.

The U.S. bank has more than a dozen relationship managers serving Chinese residents and those on the mainland from Singapore, James Wey, the new head of Southeast Asia private banking told Bloomberg News in an interview.

"With rapid wealth creation in China, there is a need for insightful advice around how to manage the new-found wealth," he said.

While JPMorgan also has a large group of wealth managers in Hong Kong, Singapore is the only Asian financial center where clients can book assets.

"Singapore is a natural hub for wealth management because of the very clear and investor-friendly regulation," Wey said. "The wealthy, not just from China, but all over the world, view the country as a stable hub."

While the JPM's private bank will expand all of its teams in Singapore, the China group will grow faster as it's the smallest and was formed less than two years ago.

The number of millionaires in China increased by 11% to 1.3M last year, a faster rate than Japan, which has 3.4M millionaire, experienced, according to consulting firm Capgemini SE.