S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is in advanced talks to acquire IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) for ~$44B in a landmark deal that could be announced as soon as tomorrow, WSJ reports.

A deal would combine two of the largest providers of data to Wall Street: S&P's market cap totals $82B, while IHS Markit is valued at ~$37B.

S&P's acquisition of IHS Markit would be the largest of the year, topping Nvidia's ~$40B purchase of Arm Holdings and the ~$40B deal between Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and a subsidiary.

SPGI and INFO shares have both outperformed the broader S&P 500 on a total return basis over the past year: