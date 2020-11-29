Construction work is set to resume later this week on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after being stopped for a year because of U.S. sanctions designed to end the pipeline that will bring Russian gas to Germany.

Nord Stream 2 says undersea pipe-laying work will resume on a 2.6-km section of each of the gas pipeline's branches within Germany's exclusive economic zone.

The Gazprom-led (OTCPK:OGZPY) project, designed to deliver up to 55B cm/year when completed, would double the amount of natural gas that Germany can import from Russia, raising the ire of the U.S. government, which says the pipeline will increase European dependence on Russian energy supplies.

The U.S. Congress has been considering another bill that would widen the scope of sanctions to include any individual or entity providing insurance, technical certification or welding services for the project.

But so far, none of Nord Stream 2's European financial backers - Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Germany's Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and France's Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) - have pulled out despite the escalating U.S. anger.