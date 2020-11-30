Black Friday online sales surged, retail foot traffic fell amid pandemic - WSJ

U.S. shoppers went online to purchase holiday gifts and score Black Friday deals over the Thanksgiving weekend rather than enter stores for health reasons, as the coronavirus spurred up the remaking of retail landscape - WSJ.

Roughly half as many people visited stores on Black Friday as they did last year, according to research firms. Online spending jumped 22% from a year ago, measured by Adobe Analytics.

Foot traffic to stores fell 48% this year, said RetailNext, which provides cameras, software and analytics in U.S.

On Black Friday online sales hit $9B, up 22% Y/Y, near the low end forecast of between 20% and 42%, according to Adobe Analytics.

It was the second biggest online-sales day, after Cyber Monday 2019 when sales hit $9.4B.

Adobe expects this Monday to set a new record, with online sales of at least $10.8B or growth of at least 15% from last year.

Sensormatic Solutions, said in-store traffic fell 52% on Black Friday compared with last year.

Spending at physical stores fell about 30% on Black Friday, estimates RetailNext. In-store spending fell the most in the Northeast, down 52%, and least in the South, which fell 42%.

U.S. consumer spending has been strong despite the economic shocks and shutdowns due to COVID-19. Consumer spending rose 0.5% in October while household income fell sharply.

The National Retail Federation, has forecast that holiday sales will increase at least 3.6% to about $755B, including at least 20% growth from online shopping to about $202B.

Web shoppers on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) are expected to get many of the same deals that were once offered only to retail shoppers who lined up overnight.

Those who stepped out made lesser stops and turned to big-box chains like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT).

The well-worn formula of one-stop shopping has proven especially lucrative during the pandemic.

Online sales have jumped, favoring Amazon and those chains with robust e-commerce operations.

Also, see below best days to buy by category:

Retail executives and industry groups are pushing to keep stores and malls open as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

“Consumers have evolved their purchasing behavior,” said Matthew Shay, chief executive of the National Retail Federation, an industry group. “They are trying to limit the number of trips they make and bundling purchases."

However, big-box retailers are gaining market share by offering vital products such as toilet paper, food and tools.

According to Digital Commerce 360, online penetration is even further amplified during Cyber 5, and the realities of shopping amid 2020’s pandemic will result in an enormous hike: skyrocketing to 32.1% ecommerce penetration from 23.8% in 2019, higher than the upwardly revised 28.8% penetration for the overall 2020 holiday period.

Other related names: Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), The Kroger (NYSE:KR), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Wayfair (NYSE:W).