China has given Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) approval to start selling the Shanghai-made Model Y sports utility vehicle in the country, Reuters reports.

Documents released Monday by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology gave approval to the automaker to sell its SUV in China.

Tesla was reportedly seeking the permission earlier this month, and it had accordingly already begun expanding its Shanghai factory, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans.

China's coming out of its high season for auto sales, and those sales rose 12.8% during "Golden September," and increased 12.5% in October - marking four months of gains in an indicator that the multi-year slump in the world's largest car market is over.