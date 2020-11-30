Most Asia-Pacific stocks lower, China factory activity expands, oil falls

Japan -0.87% . Japan’s retail sales rose 6.4% Y/Y in October, in-line with Reuters forecast according to a preliminary report.

China +0.46% . China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 52.1 in November from 51.4 in October, eating WSJ expectations of 51.5.

The sub-index measuring production increased to 54.7 from 53.9. New export orders rose to 51.5 in November from 51.0.

Total new orders stood at 53.9 after remaining unchanged for two months at 52.8.

China's nonmanufacturing PMI, which includes services and construction activity, rose to 56.4 in November from 56.2 in October.

Hong Kong -1.04% .

Australia -1.26% .

Asia-Pacific markets fell mostly as coronavirus cases across the region continued to surge, and investors cashed out gains underpinned by vaccine optimism.

Trade frictions between Washington and Beijing may also have weighed on investor sentiment.

Reuters reported that Trump administration is set to add China’s top chipmaker SMIC and oil and gas producer CNOOC to a defense blacklist.

Oil prices declined after an OPEC+ agreement related to output increase remained elusive before a meeting on Monday.

Brent crude futures down 1.25% to $47.58/barrel. U.S. crude futures also shed 1.3% to $44.94/barrel.

The OPEC nations, led by Saudi Arabia, will be meeting on Monday to decide oil production as lockdowns related to the coronavirus stifle demand for crude.

Production cuts are expected to extend into the new year, in an effort to boost volatile oil prices.