The Trump administration is set to add top Chinese chipmaker SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY) and oil and gas producer CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) to a blacklist where it charges companies with military ties, Reuters reports - a latest ramp-up in tensions with China even as a presidential transition is under way in the U.S.

The newest additions to the list also include China Construction Technology and China International Engineering Consulting Corp., according to the report.

That would swell the list to 35 names - and a recently signed executive order would prevent U.S. investors from buying securities of the listed companies starting late next year.

SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.) in particular relies heavily on equipment from U.S. suppliers, and had already been facing increased pressure from the U.S. Commerce Dept.

The Trump administration is getting closer to declaring 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies have military ties, a big expansion of the current blacklist, Reuters reports.