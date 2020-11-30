NYC schools to reopen for students in lower grades - WSJ

New York City public schools will reopen on Dec. 7 for in-person learning for some students in preschool programs and kindergarten through fifth grades, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday - WSJ.

However, middle-school and high-school students will continue to receive fully remote instruction for now.

The district is limiting the reopening to those who have already opted for a mix of remote learning and in-person instruction.

About 190,000 of the 335,000 students who chose mixed learning are eligible, the mayor said at a news conference.

The other 145,000 students will remain in remote learning with no target date for a return.

Under the new plan, lower-grade students are eligible to come back to campus if they have consent forms for testing or a medical exemption from a doctor, the mayor said.

The plan comes after the schools were shut in mid-November due to rising COVID-19 cases.