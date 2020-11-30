New restrictions in San Francisco amid surge in coronavirus cases - WSJ

San Francisco will place new limits on businesses and social gatherings, including imposing a nightly curfew, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase - WSJ.

The city will shut down many indoor activities starting Sunday, including movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers, museums, aquariums and zoos. Houses of worship will also be required to close.

Other activities, such as indoor retail, will have reduced capacity, said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

A curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be imposed that restricts all dining, nonessential retail, and outdoor gatherings until Dec. 21.

San Francisco has been placed on the State's most restrictive "purple" tier due the surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Twitter, Ms. Breed called the increase in cases “the most aggressive surge SF has seen to date.”