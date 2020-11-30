Biden fills out economic team, names all-women communications team

President-elect Joe Biden is set to name senior members of the economic team. Biden is expected to name Neera Tanden, who was an adviser to former President Barack Obama, as director of the White House budget office, and economist Cecilia Rouse as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) as soon as Monday, source WSJ.

The president-elect has selected Adewale “Wally” Adeyemo, a former senior international economic adviser during the Obama administration, to serve as Ms. Yellen’s top deputy at the Treasury Department.

Economists Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey are expected to serve as members of the CEA alongside Ms. Rouse.

Biden is also considering Brian Deese, another adviser under Obama, to head the White House National Economic Council.

Another candidate is Roger Ferguson, a former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve and one of the nation’s most prominent Black executives.

Mr. Biden’s selections include outspoken advocates for aggressive fiscal stimulus to help return the economy quickly to its pre-pandemic health.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are expected to introduce his key economic picks Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware.

The advisers are also known for advocating expanded government spending they say would boost the economy’s long-term potential, in areas that are liberal priorities such as education, infrastructure and the green economy, and policy changes aimed at narrowing racial disparities in the economy.

Mr. Biden on Sunday announced his White House senior communications team, an all-female, seven-member group that includes Jen Psaki, a former Obama White House communications director, as his incoming White House press secretary; Kate Bedingfield as his communications director; and Symone Sanders as senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Senior campaign advisors Karine Jean Pierre and Ashley Etienne, also a former senior advisor to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will serve as deputy White House press secretary and communications director for the vice president, respectively and Pili Tobar, former Hispanic Media Director for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, will serve as deputy communications director.

Elizabeth Alexander will communications director for first lady Jill Biden. Alexander was Biden’s former press secretary as vice president.