European markets mixed with focus on Brexit negotiations
Nov. 30, 2020 4:01 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- London +0.35%.
- Germany +0.04%.
- France -0.31%.
- Talks between the U.K. and the European Union are heading into a “very significant” week, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Sunday, with time running out for the two sides to iron out lingering disagreements over their post-Brexit trading relationship.
- After face-to-face talks restarted on Saturday, investors await news of a call between U.K. and EU, seen as the first sign of movement either towards a trade deal or of talks crumbling five weeks ahead of the deadline.
- The U.K. wants new negotiations each year on access to British waters for EU fishing fleets, but the bloc is seeking a longer-term agreement.
- BP and Royal Dutch Shell both fell 2% as oil prices slipped ahead of a OPEC+ meeting to decide whether to extend large output cuts to balance global markets.
- ECB President Christine Lagarde is due to speak later in the day.