European markets mixed with focus on Brexit negotiations

Nov. 30, 2020 4:01 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • London +0.35%.
  • Germany +0.04%.
  • France -0.31%.
  • Talks between the U.K. and the European Union are heading into a “very significant” week, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Sunday, with time running out for the two sides to iron out lingering disagreements over their post-Brexit trading relationship.
  • After face-to-face talks restarted on Saturday, investors await news of a call between U.K. and EU, seen as the first sign of movement either towards a trade deal or of talks crumbling five weeks ahead of the deadline.
  • The U.K. wants new negotiations each year on access to British waters for EU fishing fleets, but the bloc is seeking a longer-term agreement.
  • BP and Royal Dutch Shell both fell 2% as oil prices slipped ahead of a OPEC+ meeting to decide whether to extend large output cuts to balance global markets.
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde is due to speak later in the day.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.