Golden Independence Mining (OTCQB:GIDMF) appointed Mr. Christos Doulis as Chief Executive Officer and a director, succeeding Mr. Henneberry, who is transitioning to the role of President.

Mr. Doulis has over 25 years of experience in the metals and mining space, most recently Mr. Doulis served as the Chief Executive Officer for several exploration companies focused on Western Newfoundland.

Under the terms of the agreement governing the engagement of Mr. Doulis, he will be entitled to a signing bonus of C$245K. Additionally, the Company has granted Mr. Doulis 400K incentive stock options for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.70 per share.