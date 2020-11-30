Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has been selected by African mobile operator, Togocom in a three-year deal to deploy 5G across the country. Togocom is the Togolese market leader in telecommunications serving the entire country.

Nokia is a long-term partner of Togocom and has previously supplied equipment for their 3G and 4G networks.

NOK will supply 5G equipment and services and introduce cutting-edge connectivity to Togo.

Nokia also provides digital deployment, network design, optimization and technical support services to Togocom.

The deal will strengthen Togocom’s position in Togo and future-proof its infrastructure for the next-generation of digital services for Togolese citizens.