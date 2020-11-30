SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) +50.6% premarket on news that it has secured a contract to deploy its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) suite in Wisconsin.

The contract follows a successful live offender pilot where the product was evaluated in real world situations and it showcases SPCB's positive momentum in securing contracts to provide their advanced Electronic Monitoring products to the US as well as to international customers.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform, which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, and unique touch screens.