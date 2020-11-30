U.S. stock futures drop amid escalating U.S.-China feud, OPEC+ meeting in focus

U.S. stock futures are lower as the market looks set to shed some of the strong gains seen so far in November.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 160 points. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures traded lower.

The futures declined on report that the Trump administration is weighing blacklisting Chinese leading chipmaker SMIC as well as national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC, escalating tensions with China.

Despite the overnight weakness, major equity averages are poised to wrap up a strong month. The Dow, the main beneficiary of the rotation trade in the major averages, has risen 12.9% so far this month as promising vaccine developments boosted confidence of an economic recovery.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have climbed 11.3% and 11.9%, respectively, in November, both on track to post their biggest monthly advance since April.

Cyclical sectors have led the market’s November rally amid a slew of positive vaccine news.

Energy has jumped 33.8% this month, while financials, industrials and materials have all gained at least 13% during this period.

The holiday week saw the 30-stock Dow surge past the 30K milestone for the first time. The benchmark has since dipped below that threshold.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both closed Friday at fresh record highs.

Also, investors are eyeing an OPEC+ two-day meeting starting today to discuss the next phase of its production policy.

OPEC and its allies are expected to consider delaying its output increase, scheduled for January 2021 as it weighs positive vaccine news against new coronavirus lockdowns and resurgent shale drilling in the U.S.

Many market watchers see both oil benchmarks at, or around, $50 a barrel over the next year as demand slowly builds after the shock seen in March and April.

Ron Smith, an oil and gas analyst at BCS Global Markets is bullish on prices. In a research note emailed to CNBC last week, he said that oil could go to the mid-$50s by the end of 2021.