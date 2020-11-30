KBR bags cost-plus-fixed-fee contract worth $300M
Nov. 30, 2020 6:15 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)KBRBy: SA News Team
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) won a $300M recompete for scientific, engineering and technical services for the U.S. Geological Survey's (USGS) Earth Resources Observation and Science Center (EROS).
- Under this cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, KBR will partner with USGS to analyze and assess changes to the Earth's landscape.
- KBR will perform satellite systems engineering, software development, cybersecurity, data storage, program management, network engineering, satellite data acquisition, and scientific research and application development for remote sensing data.
- The company will carry out these efforts in Sioux Falls, South Dakota over the next five years.
- Press Release