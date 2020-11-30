Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:MCF) enters into an asset purchase agreement to acquire Oily via a bank owned liquidation of assets.

The acquisition of PDP heavy reserves for $58M in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, representing more than a 50% discount to producing reserve value.

Adds significant volumes of low-decline liquids production requiring minimal maintenance capital.

Pro forma for the Mid-Con Energy merger and this acquisition, MCF's net producing oil annual decline rate to drop to ~11% during 2021.

Pro forma for the Mid-Con Energy merger, these assets are expected to increase Contango's reserve value by ~36%.

Unlevered payback period on these assets estimated to be 2.7 years at 11/27/20 strip.

The transaction is expected to close Dec. 31, 2020, and the effective date of the transaction will be Aug. 1, 2020.