Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) provides an update on its COVID-19 vaccine program. NVX‑CoV2373 is a stable, prefusion protein antigen derived from the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus spike (S) protein and adjuvanted with Matrix‑M.

Two of the three planned late-stage efficacy trials for NVX-CoV2373 are fully enrolled, and more than 20,000 participants have been dosed to-date.

Novavax completed enrollment of 15,000 participants in a Phase 3 U.K. trial. Interim data are expected in early Q1 2021.

These data are expected to serve as the basis for licensure application in the U.K., European Union and other countries.

The Phase 2b trial taking place in South Africa is now fully enrolled. A total of 4,422 volunteers are taking part.

This trial is expected to increase the body of efficacy data of NVX-CoV2373 in racially and geographically diverse populations as well as in older adults, with efficacy data expected to be available in Q1 2021.

Novavax expects its pivotal Phase 3 trial in the U.S. and Mexico to begin in the coming weeks.

Preliminary blinded data on NVX-CoV2373 in older adults has previously been positively reviewed by the FDA.

Additional clinical data from the Phase 2 trial conducted in the U.S. and Australia are expected to be unblinded in Q1 2021.

Novavax was awarded $1.6B in funding from the U.S. government to meet its Operation Warp Speed goals to expedite the delivery of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses and scale-up manufacturing.

NVAX has grown exponentially to more than 3000% YTD.