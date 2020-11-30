Using cash on hand, Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) has fully repaid the remaining outstanding balance of $42M in its Term A Loans.

CEO Tim Crew says, "Paying off our Term A Loans is an important achievement and a key step toward strengthening our balance sheet and improving our long-term financial health. This payoff will result in annual reductions of interest expense and principal payments of approximately $3 million and $27 million, respectively. At the same time, we have enhanced our financial flexibility, as the company's remaining debt is free of financial covenants."