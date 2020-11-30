Jacobs (NYSE:J) and PA Consulting will form a strategic partnership in which Jacobs will acquire a 65% stake in PA.

The investment places an enterprise value of PA at £1.825B (~$2.4B). The remaining 35% stake will be held by PA employees, following the exit of existing majority stakeholder, The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).

Jacobs will acquire a 65% stake in the form of preferred and common equity, with PA employee rollover constituting the remaining 35% ownership stake at closing. Preferred equity holders receive a 12% compounded annual coupon accrual. A sweet equity incentive pool of 25% of the common equity is available for issuance to current and future partners and employees of PA.

Jacobs to fund the acquisition through a combination of cash-on-hand and existing and incremental debt facilities.

The transaction, will be implemented by way of a U.K. Scheme of Arrangement and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The transaction to close by the end of its fiscal 2021 second quarter.