China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) announces that it shipped approximately 120K units from its portfolio of electric power steering products for use in Chinese electric vehicles during 2020.

The company says Chinese EV OEMs that utilized its EPS units during the year included Great Wall Motors, Chery Automobile, Beijing Auto, JAC Motors, Dongfeng Auto and Hozon Auto.

Sales of Chinese EVs approximately doubled year-over-year to 144,000 units in the month of October 2020. With this rapid growth of EVs occurring in China, the outlook is for booming growth as the Chinese government has set an EV car target of 25% of all new cars by 2025.

Chairman Hanlin Chen: "Given our sales momentum, we expect to sell over 140,000 steering units for use in Chinese EV models in 2020 and to reach approximately 200,000 units in 2021. The sales of our advanced EPS products to the largest automobile companies in China complements our sales of state-of-the-art hydraulic products to the leading Chinese vehicle OEMs and global Tier-1 vehicle OEMs we supply in the North and South American markets."

Source: Press Release