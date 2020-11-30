Hookipa (NASDAQ:HOOK) announces positive interim data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate HB-101 in patients receiving a transplanted kidney from a live donor.

41 CMV-negative patients were evaluated for CMV-neutralizing antibody titers to HB-101. Eight received three doses of HB-101 pre-transplant, 19 received two doses and 14 received placebo. 48% of those who received three doses of HB-101 showed reduced CMV in the blood (viremia) and 42% needed less antiviral therapy. No CMV disease was observed in the treatment group compared to 14% (n=2/14) in the control group.

Response to a two-dose schedule did not show an improvement compared to placebo, which is consistent with the low levels of CMV-neutralizing antibody in the two-dose group as well as with the T cell data reported in June 2020 for the two-dose group.

Additionally, 33 CMV-negative patients were evaluated for CMV-neutralizing antibody titers to HB-101 on the day of transplantation, a subset of the 41 included in the efficacy analysis. 21 received HB-101 and 12 received placebo. In line with previous interim data, 100 % (n=21/21) of those who received three doses of HB-101 mounted CMV-neutralizing antibodies.

Safety and tolerability were assessed in 69 CMV-negative patients prior to transplantation. Adverse events were observed in 17% across both HB-101 and placebo arms, three cases of human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-sensitization have been reported, out of which two were serious adverse events. HLA-sensitization is a known complication of dialysis patients waiting for kidney transplantation.

Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 8:30am EST.

