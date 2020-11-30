Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) jumps 10% in premarket in reaction to primary efficacy analysis data from Phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273 demonstrating efficacy of 94.1%, while vaccine efficacy against severe COVID-19 was 100%.

Continuous review of safety data is ongoing and no new serious safety concerns have been identified.

Primary analysis was based on 196 cases, of which 185 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the placebo group versus 11 cases observed in the mRNA-1273 group. There was one COVID-19-related death in the study to date, which occurred in the placebo group.

Today, the company will file for US Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), as well as apply for a conditional marketing authorization with the European Medicines Agency.