The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets have signed off on a veterinary study evaluating a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in cats, a potential reservoir for infections in humans (although no cases have been reported to date).

The vaccine is being developed by Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) and Takis Biotech spinoff EvviVax S.R.L. The study will be conducted by Veterinary Oncology Services at Guardian Veterinary Specialists.

The trial has been redesigned to accelerate the process via a smaller number of healthy domestic feline companion animals that will receive two doses of the vaccine. Follow up will be six months.