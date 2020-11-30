JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) discloses that it expects Q4 revenue to fall around 70% Y/Y vs. -65% prior forecast. Booking trends remain volatile and the company continues to believe demand and revenue recovery will be non-linear through Q4 and beyond.

The company's capacity for the quarter is expected to be down between 45% and 50% Y/Y as JetBlue says it plans to continue to manage capacity and align with demand on a rolling basis.

"Given the recent booking trends and the delay in receipt of cash tax refunds of approximately $70 million originally anticipated during the fourth quarter, the company now expects its average daily cash burn in the fourth quarter to be in a range of $6 million and $8 million, compared to its prior expectation of a range between $4 million and $6 million."

JetBlue had cash and short-term investments of ~$2.8B on November 27.

