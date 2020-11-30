Nasdaq has granted AirNet (NASDAQ:ANTE) an extension of time till Mar. 15, 2021 to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule.

The Company submitted a plan to Nasdaq earlier in Nov. 2020. After reviewing the Compliance Plan, Nasdaq granted the Company an extension to regain compliance with the Rule.

Pursuant to the terms, ANTE must, on or before March 15, 2021, complete the actions undertaken by the Company in the Compliance Plan and evidence compliance with the Rule by furnishing to the SEC and Nasdaq a publicly available report detailing such actions to regain compliance.

Shares -5.5% premarket.

Press Release