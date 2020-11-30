Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) jumps 6.4% in premarket trading after S&P Global agrees to buy IHS Markit in a deal that values IHS Markit at $44B.

With the agreement set for S&P Global acquiring IHS Markit deal, perhaps the prospects have improved that PSTH will find an acquisition soon.

In October, the New York Post reported that billionaire Michael Bloomberg was considering entering talks to take his company public through a combination with PSTH, a report that a Bloomberg LP spokesman denied.

Another stock to watch is FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), which, similar to IHS Markit, provides financial information and analytical applications to companies and the investment community.