Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) signed a strategic agreement with New Jersey-based Data Glove Technologies, specialized in infrastructure, managed services and cloud services, for outsourcing of certain back office functions and strategic joint ventures to provide cloud and infrastructure support services to the insurance, banking and healthcare marketplace.

Both the companies plan to set up two JVs in the U.S. and India targeting the cloud and infrastructure support areas in the BFSI industry in both geographies.

"Data Glove's deep and proven expertise in the Cloud space, combined with Ebix's footprint of software products in the insurance and financial industries provides us with a unique combination that none of the other cloud and infrastructure support companies have. This initiative aligns well with our desire to continue to invest in our core insurance businesses in North America. I expect $10M+ of revenues, from this arrangement in 2021," chairman, CEO & President Robin Raina commented.

Annually Data Glove has been growing organically at 30%+.