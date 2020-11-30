Holiday spending expected to be strong even as consumers shrug off Black Friday

Despite some reports that Black Friday sales were a disappointment, Bank of America says a spread out and longer holiday season is supportive of a strong season overall for retail.

The latest aggregated credit and debit card data from Bank of America suggests a solid start to the holiday shopping season, with total card spending up +9.1% for the 7-day period ending on November 21.

The firm believes extended holiday promos and likely higher online shopping will favor retailers with strong omni-channel capabilities like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT).

Looking at warehouse clubs, the BofA analyst team notes that grocery and household consumables departments are also very busy, with food seen as a significant traffic-driver. BofA keeps a Buy ratings on both BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST).

The projections for holiday season e-commerce growth is for 31% growth.

"Despite the lower than expected growth on Black Friday, we expect total holiday season sales could still exceed the consensus 31% growth as Black Friday is expected to generate only about 5% of total Holiday Season expected sales ($10bn of $190bn per Adobe), and retailers are offering prolonged sales, lasting the entire holiday season. The more spread out sales should also help alleviate fulfillment bottlenecks, spreading out capacity utilization over a longer period of time."

BofA keeps a Buy rating on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as it looks over the retail landscape.

