CureVac BV (NASDAQ:CVAC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -€0.24 vs. -€0.19 in Q319.

Cash position of €892M as of Sept. 30, 2020.

Pierre Kemula, Chief Financial Officer: "Proceeds of our successful IPO, additional investments and a grant from the German government allow us to expand the business, advance the clinical development of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, and support the ramp up of our manufacturing capacity in the coming months. For the remainder of 2020 and moving into 2021, we are focused on supporting CVnCoV commercialization and developing our unique technology platform across our clinical pipeline."

Shares +7% PM.

