In its latests pro sports partnership news, DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) announces a new deal with the Detroit Pistons.

The company will be the exclusive official daily fantasy sports partner, as well as an official sports betting and iGaming partner of the NBA team. In addition to access to Pistons trademarks and logos, the deal includes DraftKings-branded courtside LED signage and in-game basket pad branding.

The agreement arrives just as DraftKings prepares to launch mobile sports betting and online gaming in Michigan, pending licensure and the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.

DKNG +0.91% premarket to $53.22.

Source: Press Release

The last five articles on DraftKings from Seeking Alpha authors have been bullish.