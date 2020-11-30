Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) announces a public offering of 54,500,000 shares of its common stock held by Bayer World Investments B.V, an affiliate of Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF).

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 8,175,000 shares of common stock.

Bayer World Investments B.V. received approximately 72.9 million shares of Elanco common stock in connection with the completion of Elanco’s acquisition of the Bayer animal health business on August 1, 2020.

The press release does not constitute an offer to sell.

ELAN -1% premarket to $31.0

Source: Press Release