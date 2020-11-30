Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) inked a pact with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (OTC:GLKQY) to acquire brands Momat Rino (for Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan), Momat Rino Advance (for Russia), Momat A (for Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan), Glenspray and Glenspray Active (for Ukraine), along-with rights to the trademarks, dossiers and patents. Financial details were not disclosed.

The acquired brands represent two types of products - mometasone mono product and combination of mometasone with azelastine, which are indicated for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis.

Momat Rino, the largest brand acquired, has recently received OTC registration in Russia and this will enable accelerated access of this product to patients," said RDY's Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) CEO M V Ramana.

In a separate statement, Glenmark's Chief Commercial Officer Robert Crockart said: "In line with our strategy to launch Ryaltris, our global anti-allergy brand, in the markets of Russia and other CIS countries, we decided to divest the Momat Rino brand and its extension."