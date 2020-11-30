Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) falls 1.4% in premarket trading after BTIG analyst Mark Palmer cuts his rating on the stock to Neutral after LSPD more than quadrupled from pandemic-driven lows in March.

In the past month, LSPD has increased more than 68% vs. a 7.0% increase in the S&P 500.

LSPD total return vs. the S&P 500 over the past year:

Palmer still likes LSPD's growth prospects "as its cloud-based point of-sale ("POS") and payments offerings – the demand for which has been accelerated significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic – are rolled out to a $100B+ restaurant and retail market."

But with LSPD trading at 26.5x consensus NTM revenue and 22.3x consensus FY22E revenue, Palmer sees a significant portion of the upside already priced into its stock price.