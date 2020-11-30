Credit Suisse recommends adding shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) due to the upside in Canada.

"We think the Ontario opportunity is underappreciated (not in the ’21 guide or our estimates) and it sounds like there could be future momentum in other provinces as well. Assuming full legalization in Canada, we think this could be a $4bn revenue opportunity, none of which is in our estimates or street expectations," update analyst Benjamin Chaiken and team.

Plenty of sports betting upside is seen for the U.S. as well, with Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Louisiana, Maryland and Virginia all expected to come online in 2021. It is noted that MI, MA, OH alone represent almost 10% of the U.S. population.

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on DraftKings and price target of $76.

Earlier: DraftKings preps for sports betting in Michigan with Pistons deal