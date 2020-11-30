Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to acquire DCI to broaden Blackstone Credit’s capabilities in high yield and investment grade and increase access to investors via a UCITs platform.

DCI is a pioneer in quantitative credit investing with approximately $7.5B in AUM.

DCI will become part of Blackstone Credit, a global leader in private lending, syndicated leveraged loans and collateralized loan obligations.

DCI’s investment process will benefit from Blackstone’s resources, scale and deep relationships across global financial markets.

BX -1% premarket to $59.8

